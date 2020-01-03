Man United legend Giggs speaks out on Pogba: ‘I feel sorry for Ole’

Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs believes Paul Pogba will leave the club before the start of next season and thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be better off getting rid of the World Cup winner.

Pogba has started just six games in all competitions this season with a persistent ankle problem further delaying his return until February, after it was confirmed he required surgery.

And speculation over his future at Old Trafford has continued to run wild. Solskjaer has publicly supported Pogba, but his former teammate Giggs doesn’t believe the midfielder has shown enough consistency.

When asked by Premier League Productions whether he wanted or expected to see Pogba at his old club next season, Giggs said: “No, no.

“I feel sorry for Ole because he’s got to continuously answer questions on Paul Pogba.

“I say United are on a good run at the moment and that’s without him. He’s come on and done okay in a few games but it’s disappointing at the moment.

“He is a talent, we talk about him all the time, he’s not consistently done it for United. “Ole can only deal with the players that are fit at the moment.

“To continuously answer questions on a player that is rumoured to be leaving, to be injured, to be elsewhere when he should be perhaps in Carrington training, is frustrating to a manager.”

Source: Football 365

Vanguard News

