Pogba excited at possibility of Sancho signing for Man United

Paul Pogba is ‘excited’ by the prospect of playing alongside Jadon Sancho at Manchester United, according to reports.

The England international is one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top targets for the upcoming transfer window as he is keen to strengthen United’s attack. Borussia Dortmund are open to selling Sancho this summer but reports in Germany are claiming that the Bundesliga club are demanding a €120 million (£108m) transfer fee.

Dortmund have also set a deadline for United to complete the deal as they want Sancho’s future decided by August 10, which is the date the team begin their pre-season camp in Switzerland.

Sancho is also said to have some reservations over joining United and wants to see if Solskjaer’s side secure qualification for next season’s Champions League before making a decision on whether or not he moves to Old Trafford. But United’s players are already buoyed by Sancho’s potential arrival this summer.

According to The Athletic, Pogba has privately expressed excitement at the idea of playing with Sancho at United next season. Pogba’s view on United’s push to sign Sancho also indicates that the French World Cup winner is now seeing his future at Old Trafford after pushing hard for a move away.

A year ago, Pogba publicly declared that he wanted to leave United for a ‘new challenge’. But after getting back to full fitness, Pogba is now thriving in United’s midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes following the Premier League restart.

Solskjaer has also stressed that United are keen to keep Pogba, despite Real Madrid still having a strong interest in signing the 27-year-old. ‘I don’t think you can ever question Paul’s professionalism,’ Solskjaer said last month. ‘He is a very, very professional boy and he lives his life the right way. He wants to be the best he can be.

‘He knows he’s a special talent and he doesn’t want to, in five or ten years’ time, look back and think, ‘I didn’t make the most of it’. ‘He is already a World Cup winner, he has won things with Juventus and us, so I’m not surprised by his enthusiasm and dedication to us. ‘Yes, we are looking to keep Paul here and we are looking to keep the best players here anyway.’

Vanguard

