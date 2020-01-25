Magu charges Nigerians to unite, support corruption fight

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has urged Nigerians to unite and support the anti-corruption fight in order to bring Nigeria back to the path of glory.

Magu who stated this on Saturday, in Abuja, during the EFCC’s Fitness Exercise organised in collaboration with EFCC Ambassadors with the theme: “Let’s Unite in the War Against Corruption”, said Nigerians are too endowed with human and material resources that the citizens should not be living in penury.

The exercise, which was organised in collaboration with the EFCC Ambassadors, a group of Nigerian artists and comedians partnering with the EFCC, had in attendance notable comedians such as ‘I Go Die’, ‘Ambassador Wahala’, music icon, African China among others.

Magu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Tony Amokeodo, pointed out that only the collective will and support of Nigerians would help the Commission attain desired results in the war against corruption.

“Nigeria belongs to all. It’s a collective work and needs all support,” he said.

He added, “Nigeria is one of the richest countries in the world. Anywhere you go in the world, you will see Nigeria, so we must change the narrative. That’s all, it’s a collective journey.”

Speaking at the event, ace comedian, Francis Agoda, popularly known for his stage name as ‘I Go Dye’, said N14 trillion allocated to the Niger Delta region could not be accounted for, “meaning they have been stolen. I was passing through Port Harcourt, Rivers State a few weeks ago when I saw the militants blocking the road complaining of the underdevelopment of the region”.

He said: “I alighted and spoke with them for 20 minutes, telling them that those who stole the money meant for the development of the region are flying jets and not the public who use the road that they have blocked them from accessing.

“They listened to me. I want the EFCC to investigate these people who stole the money meant for the region.”

He charged Nigerians to support the EFCC to enable it to deliver on its mandate to reduce corruption to the barest minimum.

Speaking after crooning one of his trademark songs, Mr Chinagorom Onuoha, known for his music name as ‘African China’ said, it appeared he saw ahead when he sang his first hit song, which happened to be a theme song, ‘No Condition Is Permanent, Mr President’.

“People have stolen so much and fly in private jets, while majority of Nigerians are poor. We don’t need to be poor like this,” he said.

He further advised Nigerians to eschew corruption and work with EFCC to ensure a corrupt-free society that everyone would be proud of.

