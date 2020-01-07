Jubilation as Ugwuanyi grants community autonomy after 61 year wait

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Ex LG Boss bags chieftaincy title

By Chinedu Adonu

PEOPLE of Akaibite-Agu community in Ugbene-Ajima, Uzo-Uwani LGA of Enugu State, were in jubilant mood as they hailed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for approving and granting autonomy to the community, after a 61 year wait.

The new autonomous community lauded the Governor for bringing respite to the people of the area after what they said had appeared to become the longest ever quest for autonomy in the history of the state.

This was made known during the coronation ceremony of the first traditional ruler of the community, Igwe R.O Eze.

Igwe Eze, in his speech noted that the community had started its agitation for the creation of Akaibite-Agu Autonomous community since 1951 without results.

“It is on record that Akaibite-agu is the oldest community in the history of the state, seeking autonomy since 1951. Then following the appointment of one of our illustrious sons, Chief Hon. Barr. Fidelis Madukaife Ani as commissioner for chieftaincy matters, he boldly took the matter to Gov. Ugwuanyi. And the governor listened to him and gave approval to his request.

“Then, Akaibite-Agu became an autonomous community in realisation of its 61 years dream. Certainly, this kind gesture of Governor Ugwuanyi will forever remain indelible in our hearts,” the Igwe concluded.

The President General, Akaibite-Agu Town Union, Chief Onunze Ignatius had earlier noted that the people of the community were happy with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Hon. Fidelis Ani, for the massive infrastructural development witnessed in the area since the Governor’s ascension to power.

He enumerated the things benefited by the people to include approval of Eziana\Ugbene-Ajima road project, provision of modern boreholes, political appointments, employment opportunities, creation of Akaibite-Agu autonomous community and so on.

The community also conferred chieftaincy title of Ebube-agu 1 of Akaibite kingdom on Barr. Fidelis Ani who is also the immediate past chairman of Uzo Uwani local government area.

Responding thereafter, Barr Fidelis Ani thanked the people for the honour given to him, promising them of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s commitment to their well-being of the community.

“I feel bold to state that His Excellency’s love, not only for me but for the entire people of Akaibite-agu autonomous community is such that i proclaim him the voice of the voiceless and a great father of our noble community.

“Indeed, I have nothing to give him, but it is my earnest prayer that God almighty will fulfil his days and grant him his heart desires for Enugu State,” Ani concluded.

The event was attended by traditional rulers across the state, women groups, youth groups, band groups, Ogene groups, Masquerades, friends and well-wishers of the autonomous community.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: