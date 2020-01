Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

Four Chinese nationals kidnapped in December at Libreville, Gabon, last Thursday, regained their freedom at the deep waters of Escravos in Warri South-West local government area of Delta State.

According to security sources, the victims were rescued by a combined team of security operatives made up of the Nigeria Navy and Army.

The release was also confirmed by the Chinese consulate in Lagos.

