It’s not true, Gov Mohammed is not bedridden ― Aide

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Following reports that the governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed is bedridden in a London hospital, the media aide to the governor, Mukhtar Gidado has debunked the report, saying that the rumour is being peddled by ‘mischief makers’.

In a press release made available to newsmen on Wednesday, the media aide who said the governor travelled to London for his appointment with his doctor, noted that he will be back very soon.

His words: “The Bauchi State Government has noted with concern, rumours being peddled by some mischief makers suggesting that His Excellency, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is bedridden and cannot be back anytime soon to continue to perform his leadership duties. Some members of the opposition have, in the wake of the ongoing Supreme Court case, unfortunately, insinuated that His Excellency is in the United kingdom for the ‘long haul’ because of what they term to be his deteriorating health condition.

“I wish to state that this dubious line of thought exists only in the wicked and diabolical world of the rumour merchants. Our Governor, who is away on medical appointment with his Doctor, had a minor procedure and returned to his temporary abode same day. He even had a Road Walk barely 3 hours after the procedure.

“Those who are active on social media must have seen a picture His Excellency personally posted, looking rested and cheerful. I can confirm to the good people of Bauchi State that our Governor will be joining us soon as he personally indicated in a Social media feed this morning.

“Finally, the Governor extends his appreciation for the endless prayers, phone calls and messages he has been receiving from the kind and loving people of our State in particular and other well-wishers across Nigeria.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

