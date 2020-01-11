Vanguard Logo

Iran jet admission important first step – Johnson

UK's Johnson says he will keep pressing U.S over fatal crash
British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, on Saturday, called Iran’s admission that it accidentally shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 an “important first step.”

The plane which was heading to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed minutes after takeoff from the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

The crash happened hours after Iran launched missile attacks on United States forces in Iraq in retaliation for the US assassination of top Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani.

“We will do everything we can to support the families of the four British victims and ensure they get the answers and the closure they deserve,” Mr. Johnson said in a statement issued by his Downing Street office.

Johnson added that the United Kingdom would work closely with Canada, Ukraine, and other international partners to ensure “a comprehensive, transparent and independent international investigation and repatriation of those who died.”

“This tragic accident only reinforces the importance of de-escalating tensions in the region,” he said.

“It is vital that all leaders now pursue a diplomatic way forward.” (Al Jazeera)

 

