Insecurity: Senate opts for community policing, summons Police I-G

Insists central security architecture has failed

House of Reps laments security situation

Gunmen Kidnap 17 year old secondary school student in Abuja

Amotekun is value added to our internal security — George, Babatope

By Kingsley Omonobi, Henry Umoru & Gabriel Olawale

ABUJA —The Senate has vowed to pursue the introduction and implementation of community policing in the country.

Consequently, the Senate has resolved to summon the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu to brief and update the lawmakers on the progress made so far.

This came as the House of Representatives lamented the security situation in Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the House spokesperson, Benjamin Kalu (Abia, APC), said the security situation in the country was ‘alarming.’

“We will look at what pains you and pains us, that is insecurity in the land, it is alarming,” the lawmaker said.

The Senate and House of Representatives spoke on a day gunmen in the early hours of yesterday, abducted a 17 year old secondary school student of Government College, Rubochi, Abuja in the presence of other teenagers in the same apartment.

Confirming the abduction, the FCT Police Commissioner said a manhunt for the gunmen and efforts to rescue the student have commenced.

In another development, former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George and former Minister of Transport, Ebenezer Babatope, yesterday, expressed concern over the argument generated by the newly instituted Western Nigeria Security Network, code-named “Operation Amotekun,” saying the initiative should be supported as it would add value to Nigeria’s internal security.

Senate vows to pursue community policing

In his welcome address to the senators after the Christmas and New Year break yesterday, in Abuja, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, reiterated that the present central security infrastructure has failed totally, adding that it had become imperative for the country to speedily seek solutions to fix the security problems facing the country.

Lawan said: “The security situation in our country requires serious attention and due consideration by the Senate and indeed the National Assembly. The security in the country has deteriorated and the attendant loss of lives is not acceptable. We need to secure the lives and property of our citizens, as enshrined in our constitution. We all are witnesses to how our economy is also affected by the inclement security situation. Therefore, we need to speedily seek for solutions to fix the security problem bedeviling our dear country.

“There is urgent need for paradigm shift and reform of the architecture and structure of our security systems. Equally important is citizen participation, and collaboration in providing security. In this regard, the Senate will engage the executive arm of government to discuss the implementation of the recently launched National Security Strategy, NSS, 2019.”

Senate to summon IG over rising insecurity

“For a long time, major stakeholders in the security of our nation and police authorities appear to achieve consensus on the necessity of introduction of Community Policing in the country.

“The Senate is going to pursue the implementation of community policing vigorously. To this end, the police authorities will be invited to brief and update the Senate on the progress made so far.”

He said the next six months will be busy and engaging period for the Senators, reiterating that the long standing Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, at closed door session, the lawmakers resolved that aside the passage of the PIB, the Senators would fast track the Amendment of the Electoral Act as well as look at the power sector to ensure that Nigerians have efficient power supply; come up with solid minerals strategy, and to enhance the agricultural sector across Nigeria.

Lawan said: “Therefore, all hands must be on deck to ensure that accruals to government are received and remitted.”

House of Reps laments security situation

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the House spokesperson, Benjamin Kalu (Abia, APC), said the security situation in the country was ‘alarming.’

“We will look at what pains you and pains us, that is insecurity in the land; it is alarming,” the lawmaker said.

Kalu stated the position of the House, yesterday, while briefing journalists in the National Assembly after the lawmakers adjourned plenary to honour one of their deceased colleagues, Mohammed Fagen-Gawo.

Fagen-Gawo who represented Garki/Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, reportedly died in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Kalu announced the lawmakers’ decision to come up with new reforms in 2020.

He also said the House would consider several other national issues including constitutional amendments.

“There will be a couple of them this year that will reflect the desire of the people. We will look at what pains you and pains us, that is insecurity in the land; it is alarming.

“We can no longer discuss about it in low tones. The cries of those that have lost their lives are giving us sleepless nights and something needs to be done about it.”

He added that the 9th Assembly was going to look at various legislative interventions with regards to insecurity in the country to ensure Nigerians are safe because it is a core mandate of every government to protect lives and property.

He said: “It is the responsibility of the police to take care of internal security, a role the constitution gave them mandate to play.

“The recent reports we are getting shows that the police is capable of handling our internal security. We are going to use legislative intervention to support them the more, and all the other role players within the Armed Forces,” he said.

Gunmen kidnap 17-yr-old secondary school student in Abuja

Meanwhile, gunmen, yesterday, abducted a 17 year old student of Government College, Rubochi in the presence of other teenagers in the same apartment.

Confirming the abduction, the FCT Police Commissioner said a manhunt for the gunmen and efforts to rescue the student has commenced.

A statement by the FCT Command said: “The Commissioner of Police FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma has ordered a discreet investigation into the suspected abduction of one Gift Abiikor, 17 years, a student of Federal Government College, Rubochi, from the residence of one Ahmed Adamu by some armed men in the early hours of January 28, 2020.

“According to Ahmed Adamu, who reported the incident to the police, some armed men stormed his house at 1a.m., and abducted one Gift Abiikor, who was sleeping on the same bed with his (Ahmed Adamu) children.

“The unfortunate incident happened at the residence of Ahmed Adamu, which is outside the premises of Federal Government College, Rubochi.

“Meanwhile, the command is reassuring members of the public that it is making concerted effort to rescue the victim and unravel the circumstances behind his abduction,” the statement by Anjuguri Manzah, FCT Public Relations Officer, said.

Amotekun is value added to Nigeria’s internal security —Bode George, Babatope

Speaking on state of the nation, Bode George said with the state of insecurity in South West in the last two years, ranging from kidnapping, killings, among other atrocity, Amotekun will help in combating the insecurity situation in the region.

“As someone with military background, Amotekun is value-added to internal security of this country. It’s not a new concept, all we need to do is to be very conscious. If we all remember when operation WETIE started, some people later use the local arrangement for political purpose.

“We must talk about it so that those developing this concept will make sure that it is not turned to a political weapon. On that note, let those in charge of this initiative continue with the planning as it will boost the security of lives and properties of the region.”

He urged relevant stakeholders not to panic because of Amotekun, as nothing can truncate the unity of Nigeria as one entity, adding “nothing can question the unity of this country that our founding fathers fought for.”

Corroborating his views, Ebenezer Babatope said that Amotekun was going to be a major solution to some of the security problems confronting South West region as people will now be able to sleep with their eyes close.

“God will give our country peace, Amotekun is not going to divide this country but rather unite it. We are wonderful and powerful as one entity.”

