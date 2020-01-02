I’m into prostitution because I’m lazy and can’t work — Queen Farcadi

Kindly Share This Story:

Queen Farcadi who is into the business of sleeping with men for money has revealed what made her go into it.

According to the popular Ghanaian escort, laziness and not wanting to work made her pick prostitution as her means of survival.

The 24-year-old in an interview admitted to sleeping with several men from different countries.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 3 suspects connected to crossover night attack in Osun

She said; “It’s my decision, it’s like you are lazy and don’t want to work so you have to use your body to get what you want … I am a lazy girl”

Farcadi also revealed that she tried working in the past but realized she wasn’t made for such.

She further added that upon realizing that ”men only use women,” she decided to make money out of them too.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: