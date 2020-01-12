IGR : Ebonyi increases solid minerals rates on Quarry, mining sites

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government, weekend, stated that it has increased revenue rates on Solid Minerals with respect to quarry and mining sites in the State.

The government further directed the collection of annual ground rent for non- performing Solid Mineral licenses.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji after a meeting with the Chief Executives of Quarry and Mining Industries in the State, the Commissioner explained that the “Government shall henceforth issue a Provisional Certificate of Occupancy to Solid Mineral Prospectors in respect of Quarry and Mining Sites duly secured in any part of Ebonyi State. ”

The statement read in part: “Government emphasizes the enforcement of Safety Conditions and Environmental Reclamations in all Solid Mineral sites in the State as provided by extant laws. Derogations shall be sanctioned accordingly.

“Meanwhile, Government has increased revenue rates in respect of all Quarries and Mining Industries with effect from 1st January 2020.

Companies may consider increasing the amount payable per truck from Six thousands Naira (N6,000) to Nine thousand ( 9,000) for geometric considerations. Artisanal Miners shall be assessed on cadastral basis.

“With effect from 1st February, 2020, all revenues accruable to government shall be collected through a seemless and systematic process which shall be beneficial to all parties

“Technical Officials of State Government shall be dispatched to the various Solid Mineral sites to carry out assessment of revenue potentials of the various Solid Mineral Companies, in order to ascertain best monthly revenue rates for the State and Local Governments as well as host communities. Companies concerned are to allow the visiting team unfettered access to their sites for the purpose of this engagement.

‘It was further resolved that chippings produced in Ebonyi State shall periodically pass through quality assurance tests to maintain infrastructural best standards in Nigeria.

“All concerned are to ensure prompt and comprehensive compliance to the terms and spirit of these policy decisions.”

