I watched my father beat my mother to death, 15-yr-old tells Police

A 15-year-old boy narrated in tears how his father allegedly beat his mother to death during a misunderstanding in Bisodun community, Ofada area of Ogun State, weekend.

Though the cause of the misunderstanding that degenerated into a fight between his parents, Olanrewaju Bamidele and Adenike Olarewaju, could not be ascertained, the teenager, Ayomide Olarewaju, revealed that “my father used a big stick to beat my mother until she fainted. He also used a screwdriver to stab her on her head. We were all watching and crying, telling him to stop.”

He stated further that he and his siblings tried to wake her up by shaking her vigorously and calling out her name but that there was no response.

On realising that Adenike was dead, the suspect was said to have attempted to secretly bury her in a shallow grave behind his building.

But his children raised the alarm that alerted neighbours, who apprehended their father, until the arrival of policemen from Ofada post.

Spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said: “On the strength of the report, the Officer-in-charge of Ofada Police post, DSP Akinfolahan Oluseye, led his men to the scene at Bisodun village via Ofada, where the suspect, who has been held down by members of the community, was handed over to the police. He was immediately taken to Owode-Egba Divisional Headquarters where he is currently being interrogated.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was fond of beating his wife from time to time. He was about to bury the woman secretly when the deceased children, who saw him digging a grave by the side of his house, alerted members of the community.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital mortuary Sagamu, for autopsy, while the screwdriver and the stick he used to kill the victim have also been recovered.

