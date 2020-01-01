Huawei brings sophistication to smartphone innovation with Y9s

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

New year is here and Smartphone manufacturer, Huawei, said Nigerians can memorize the year better, if their phones have better camera features.

It therefore, debuted with what it dubbed the most sophistecated camera in its stable the Y9s.

The new device is equiped with an ultra-wide angle 48 Mega Pizel AI Tripple Camera.

According to the company, that feature enables the phone to deliver outsanding photography for lovers of entertainment or gaming.

Perfect gift

Huawei said that the device is a perfect gift for someone who loves taking photos, because the 48MP Triple AI Camera setup makes it the right candidate. Not only is taking pictures really easy, the results are so satisfying that you won’t need to take a second shot.

The camera setup, consisting of a 48MP main camera, 8MP 120 degree Ultra-Wide camera and a 2MP Depth sensor, also uses powerful AI that recognizes what you are trying to take a picture of, making sure every shot is perfect. You don’t have to worry about lighting, because the AIS Night Mode will ensure well-lit photos, while advanced features like EIS Anti-shake and Super slow motion will add that professional touch to videos.

Other features of Y9s include:

A hidden pop up camera for selfies

The Huawei Y9s has 16MP AI Selfie camera hidden in the top edge of the phone. One can open a camera, switch on selfie mode and the little camera pops up automatically. The 16MP AI Selfie Camera packs quite a punch and it is capable of taking beautiful selfies, even in difficult lighting thanks to AI Backlit Imaging. Both front and back cameras are also equipped with Adaptive AI Beauty that enhances one’s facial features accentuating a stunning looks. For that final touch, the person can also add rich studio like effects with the help of 3D Portrait Lighting.

Trendy design

With the front camera tucked away into the top edge, the Huawei Y9s enjoys no bezels or notches which means one can enjoy 6.59 inches of uninterrupted FHD+ display for watching movies, play games, browsing online shopping lists and doing a lot more. This is due to maximized viewing ratio. Viewing experience is now more immersive, making sure that one does not miss even the tiniest details. It also has a TUV Rheinland certified Eye Comfort Mode, which effectively reduces blue light, a cause of eye fatigue.

Its stunning display is built into a beautiful glass body, complete with a premium finish in Huawei’s popular Breathing Crystal or Midnight Black. Also, its slim profile, even with the side-mounted fingerprint sensor added to the beauty.

Strong hardware for all-day user

The new device also serves a gamer, avid social media user or even just someone who depends on the smartphone all day. This is because the Kirin 710F, EMUI 9.1 and GPU Turbo 3.0 hardware performance levels are boosted without tasking the 4000 mAh battery. Additionally, it has 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage for all photos, videos and more. It can also be expanded to 512GB via a microSD card.

