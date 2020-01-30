Breaking News
Hours after Abaribe carpets Buhari, #BuhariResignNow, #BuhariMustGo trend on social media

Buhari, Attah, NASS
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely twenty four hours, the senator representing Abia South constituency in the National Assembly, Enyinnaya Abaribe, criticized President Muhammadu Buhari’s modus operandi, some Nigerians have taken to the micro-blogging site, (Twitter), to throw their weights behind Abaribe who courageously asked Buhari to resign.

With the hash tag #BuhariResignNow, #BuhariMustGo, #ResignBuhari and BuhariResign, some Nigerians joined the outspoken Senator, saying that Mr President has exhausted his plans and therefore can no longer secure the country from bandits, boko haram, herdsmen and other insecurity issues affecting the growth and development of the country.

Abaribe who was irked by the level of incessant killings and unfortunate deaths of youths, pregnant women and children in the country, yesterday, furiously asked Buhari to resign from his office and allow someone who is capable of handling security issues to take the mantle of leadership.

Take a look at his statement below:

“We did not vote the IG of police, we did not vote the Chief of Staff, or other security chiefs, we voted the government of APC in 2015 and re-elected them in 2019 because they told us they have the key to security.

READ ALSO: Call for Buhari’s resignation:  Abaribe ought to be in correctional facility —Presidency

“Today, the APC government has failed because people are being killed anyhow. If you want to deal with a matter, you first go to the head.

“We can go to the APC government and ask this government to resign. “And we want to tell the government that if it does not resign, we shall have no option than to go with stones to pursue it.”

Following is statement, some social media users tweet:

