As Nigerian youths threaten fresh protest, #OccupyLekkiTollGate trends on twitter

On 3:59 pm
By Nwafor Sunday

Following the decision to reopen the Lekki Tollgate by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State government to investigate the October, 2020, Lekki shooting incident, Nigerian youths Monday took to one of the micro-blogging sites, ‘Twitter’ and threatened a fresh protest, insisting that justice must be done before the reopening of the Tollgate.

Their campaign has led to the creation of #OccupyLekkiTollGate which has been trending on Twitter since morning.

Recall that Nigerians on October 2020, took to the streets and major roads in the country, to demand for justice against those maltreated by the Nigerian Policemen.

They equally demanded for the banning of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, accused of killing, brutalizing and maiming Nigerians.

However, their request was granted by President Muhammadu Buhari, who through the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who banned the activities of the force.

Not satisfied with the ‘ban’, Nigerians called on Mr President to scrap SARS entirely. With many carrying different encrypted placards, like ENDSARS, ENDPOLICE BRUTALITY and others, they registered their demands in a peaceful protest that was later hijacked by hoodlums.

Below are some reactions to the reopening of LekkiTollGate:

