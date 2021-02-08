As Nigerian youths threaten fresh protest, #OccupyLekkiTollGate trends on twitter

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the decision to reopen the Lekki Tollgate by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State government to investigate the October, 2020, Lekki shooting incident, Nigerian youths Monday took to one of the micro-blogging sites, ‘Twitter’ and threatened a fresh protest, insisting that justice must be done before the reopening of the Tollgate.

Their campaign has led to the creation of #OccupyLekkiTollGate which has been trending on Twitter since morning.

Recall that Nigerians on October 2020, took to the streets and major roads in the country, to demand for justice against those maltreated by the Nigerian Policemen.

They equally demanded for the banning of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, accused of killing, brutalizing and maiming Nigerians.

However, their request was granted by President Muhammadu Buhari, who through the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who banned the activities of the force.

Not satisfied with the ‘ban’, Nigerians called on Mr President to scrap SARS entirely. With many carrying different encrypted placards, like ENDSARS, ENDPOLICE BRUTALITY and others, they registered their demands in a peaceful protest that was later hijacked by hoodlums.

Below are some reactions to the reopening of LekkiTollGate:

#RevolutionNow No to #Lekkitollgate if @jidesanwoolu @followlasg are desperate for toll revenue, let them toll @AsiwajuTinubu’s Bourdilon home in Ikoyi, there is plenty of traffic there , they can make a lot of revs from political jobbers trooping in & out #EndSARS #BuhariMustGo pic.twitter.com/Um8AeSfZBU — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) February 8, 2021

I stand for justice.

I stand for peace..

Anything contradicting the above-mentioned, I’ll resist with everything in me, so that’s why I will #OccupyLekkiTollGate https://t.co/m6FVaWpt9O — Omogha Michael (@QsMyk) February 8, 2021

Make I better go wash my coconut head cloth because on Saturday them go hear word#OccupyLekkiTollGate pic.twitter.com/38dp1Lm1sF — STOP THE BRUTALITY #ENDSARS (@kidacuz) February 8, 2021

After killing peaceful protesters and no justice has been served, they want to re-open Lekki Tollgate. This won’t work. We aren’t fools. Let Tukur Y Burutai face ICC. Don’t give him immunity with ambassadorial nominee. #OccupyLekkiTollGate #LekkiMassacre #EndSARS #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/2OdKKYUVkw — Chukwunonso (@Icaohi) February 8, 2021

Please make sure anywhere you see #OccupyLekkiTollGate on this bird app, all you need to do is just to, Retweet aggressively! Our #EndSArs ￼ heroes can’t be forgotten just like that. pic.twitter.com/raI2IjwiPK — Courtney🌺 (@softsmileempire) February 8, 2021

My blood is boiling in excitement hearing about the plan to #OccupyLekkiTollGate We are waking up!!!!! — SkinnyGirlDiaries (@kivar_b) February 8, 2021

We must be jokes to this government, no justice, yet they want to reopen the toll to keep making money. This is wickedness in high places 😓#OccupyLekkiTollGate — Inyene victoria (@Vicyens) February 8, 2021

OCCUPY LAGOS LEKKI TOLL-GATE!

Saturday: 13th Feb, 7AM. They must listen to us.#RevolutionNow #EndSARS #OccupyLekkiTollGate — anioma first son (@anene_afanna) February 8, 2021

I’m just looking at how the @NigeriaGov is trying to put us in a box… first the ban on crypto and now they are reopening the lekki toll gate again. #RevolutionNow #LekkiMassaccre #OccupyLekkiTollgate — Oluwatosin Samuel (@Its_Tson) February 8, 2021

Cool. We’ve been silent for too long. We have a right to peaceful protest so #occupyLekkitollgate it is! https://t.co/5XIFkrAoST — OMOBOLANLE ADESUYI (@merrybola) February 8, 2021

We will not allow the government to do shit again #OccupyLekkiTollGate — Certified (@Certified_14) February 8, 2021

#OccupyLekkiTollGate

We are in this together pic.twitter.com/xmHNnrlPk1 — son of Yahweh ✂️ (@iam_mayoor) February 8, 2021

