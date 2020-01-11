Breaking News
High-level pro-Iran militia commander killed in Iraq by unknown gunmen

Karbala Brigades commander Taleb Abbas Ali al-Saedi’s government ID is seen. He was shot dead on Saturday in Karbala

A prominent pro-Iran militia commander has been killed by unidentified gunmen in Iraq.

High-level Popular Mobilization Forces leader Taleb Abbas Ali al-Saedi was shot dead late on Saturday in Karbala, a city about 62 miles southwest of Baghdad.

Local media reported that al-Saedi was ‘assassinated’ by unknown gunmen, but no further details about the shooters were immediately available.

Al-Saedi was the commander of the Karbala Brigade, a unit within the Iran-backed Shiite PMF umbrella group.

U.S. Central Command, which oversees American military activity in the Middle East, did not immediately respond to an inquiry from DailyMail.com about the shooting. (Daily Mail)

