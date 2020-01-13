Vanguard Logo

Hanan Buhari says, I can’t wait for another project

Amid backlash from Nigerians for using Presidential jet, President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter Hanan, has on Monday said she can’t wait for another project.

Recall that the first-class graduate of photography flew to Bauchi state  for a private engagement using the presidential jet.

Many Nigerians had said such trips would increase the maintenance cost of the aircraft in the presidential fleet.

Defending her, Garba Shehu, said there is nothing wrong with the trip and that the president’s family is entitled to use the presidential aircraft.

He added that the office of the national security adviser (NSA) — overseeing the presidential air fleet — was informed of Hanan’s private engagement.

Amid the backlash, Aisha, wife of the president, posted a video of Hanan’s work on the social media including Twitter and Instagram.

Falana equally reacted on the report, saying that it is illegal for the first family to use Presidential jet for personal use.

