Gridlock: Lagos procures vehicles, motorbikes for traffic managers

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday handed over 10 brand new patrol vehicles and 26 motorbikes to the Traffic Enforcement Team to carry out enforcement operations.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed this in a statement issued by the ministry Public Affairs Unit.

Oladeinde, who spoke while handing over the vehicles to the traffic enforcement team at the Ministry office in Alausa, Ikeja, said the gesture was in line with the executive order on efficient traffic management signed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in May last year.

He promised that more equipment and resources would be deployed by the state government to enhance efficiency in traffic control in the metropolis.

Oladeinde said the traffic enforcement team include the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Neighborhood Corps (LNSC), Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) and Nigerian Police Force and OP MESA.

He said the government adopted the combined team approach to tackle the hydra-headed challenge of traffic gridlocks in the state.

The commissioner said the approach was also to provide a holistic solution to the traffic situation in the transport sector.

According to him, the traffic management will not stop at enforcement but also reconfiguration and rehabilitation of road infrastructure in the state.

The commissioner said the vision for an efficient transportation system that would meet the need of the teeming population of Lagos must be achieved in record time.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to Governor SanwoOlu on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, expressed his gratitude to the governor and promised that the equipment should be well utilised.

Fayinka said capable and responsible officers had been selected from all the enforcement agencies to ensure traffic flows in the state.

The governor’s aide appealed to traffic officers to desist from excuses in the course of discharging their duties.

He warned that the vehicles and the motorbikes should be used strictly for enforcement.

According to him, monitoring teams have been set by the state government to monitor their operational activities.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olajide Oduyoye, urged the officials in the team to uphold the confidence reposed in them by the state government by handling the vehicles responsibly.

