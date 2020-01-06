Golden Globe winners 2020: Complete list with nominees

Kindly Share This Story:

Here is a list of winners at last nights 77th Golden Globe Awards for television.

Best Motion Picture, Drama:

WINNER: “1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

WINNER: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

WINNER: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

WINNER: Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

WINNER: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Best Original Score:

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“Little Women”

WINNER: “Joker”

“1917”

“Marriage Story”

Best TV Movie or Limited Series:

“Catch-22”

WINNER: “Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie:

WINNER: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Best Director:

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

WINNER: Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

WINNER: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

WINNER: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Best Original Song:

“Beautiful Ghosts” – “Cats”

WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen 2”

“Spirit” – “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

“Barry”

WINNER: “Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

WINNER: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best Animated Feature Film:

“Frozen 2”

“The Lion King”

WINNER: “Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

“How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Best Screenplay:

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite”

“The Two Popes”

WINNER: “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:

WINNER: Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Best Foreign Language Film:

“The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

WINNER: “Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best TV Series, Drama:

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

WINNER: “Succession”

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:

WINNER: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie:

Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

WINNER: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Source: New York Post

Vanguard News

