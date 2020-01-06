Breaking News
Golden Globe winners 2020: Complete list with nominees

Golden Globes

Here is a list of winners at last nights 77th Golden Globe Awards for television.

Best Motion Picture, Drama:
WINNER: “1917”
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Marriage Story”
“The Two Popes”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
WINNER: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama:
Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Knives Out”
WINNER: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
“Rocketman”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:
WINNER: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”
Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”
Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”
Emma Thompson, “Late Night”
Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy:
Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”
Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
WINNER: Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture:
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
WINNER: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Best Original Score:
“Motherless Brooklyn”
“Little Women”
WINNER: “Joker”
“1917”
“Marriage Story”

Best TV Movie or Limited Series:
“Catch-22”
WINNER: “Chernobyl”
“Fosse/Verdon”
“The Loudest Voice”
“Unbelievable”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie:
WINNER: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”
Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”
Joey King, “The Act”

Best Director:
Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
WINNER: Sam Mendes, “1917”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama:
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
WINNER: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie:
Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
WINNER: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

 

Best Original Song:
“Beautiful Ghosts” – “Cats”
WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”
“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen 2”
“Spirit” – “The Lion King”
“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
“Barry”
WINNER: “Fleabag”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“The Politician”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture:
Annette Bening, “The Report”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
WINNER: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best Animated Feature Film:
“Frozen 2”
“The Lion King”
WINNER: “Missing Link”
“Toy Story 4”
“How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Best Screenplay:
“Marriage Story”
“Parasite”
“The Two Popes”
WINNER: “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”
“The Irishman”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama:
WINNER: Brian Cox, “Succession”
Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
Billy Porter, “Pose”

Best Foreign Language Film:
“The Farewell”
“Les Misérables”
“Pain and Glory”
WINNER: “Parasite”
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best TV Series, Drama:
“Big Little Lies”
“The Crown”
“Killing Eve”
“The Morning Show”
WINNER: “Succession”

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie:
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy:
WINNER: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Ben Platt, “The Politician”
Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Best Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie:
Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”
WINNER: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”
Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

