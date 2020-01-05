Ganduje appoints seven SAs, 10 SSAs

Kindly Share This Story:

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Sunday approved the appointment of seven Special Advisers and 10 Senior Special Assistants.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, disclosed this in a statement in Kano.

The new special advisers, according to the statement, include Abubakar Sahabo- Bawuro, (Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises); Mamudu Madakin-Gini (Commerce); Isa Danguguwa (Labour Matters); Salihu Tanko-Yakasai (Media); Habibu Mailemo (Internally-Generated Revenue); Tasi’u Fanisau (Assembly Matters) and Ahmadu Zago (Food Security).

The newly-appointed SSAs are – Ahmed Ladan (Domestic I); Omowunmi Shona (Domestic II); Auwalu Shuaibu (ICT); Ibrahim Makole (Water) Supply and Habib Hotoro (Sustainable Development Goals).

Others were Tijani Maikwano (Youth Mobilization); Jafaru Gwarzo (Sanitation); Zainab Dawakin-Tofa (Women Affairs); Zulyadaini Mustapha (Rural Development) and Musa Sumaila (Metropolitan).

The governor urged all the appointees to work diligently for sound execution of his administration’s policies, programmes and projects.

“It is your responsibility to show to Nigerians that you are indeed serving an administration that has excelled in many human endeavours. So you have every reason to work very hard.

“What is more important in our modern-day technology-driven society is to also comply with the moving world. So, I urge you to make good use of modern-day technology, while discharging your assigned responsibilities,” he said.

