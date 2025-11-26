Alleged misappropriation: Again, court adjourns Ganduje and seven others’ trial

Ganduje

A High Court in Kano State on Wednesday adjourned the trial of former governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and seven others until Feb. 3, 2026, for the hearing of all pending motions.

NAN reports that the Kano State Government instituted an 11-count charge bordering on bribery, conspiracy, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds running into billions of naira against Ganduje and his wife, Hafsat Umar.

Others charged with Ganduje are Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

When the matter came up for hearing, counsel to the state government, Mr Jedidiah Akpata, told the court that he was not ready to proceed.

“My Lord, we are not ready to proceed. We seek the leave of the court to move our application for extension of time,” he said.

Akpata filed a motion for extension of time to respond to the respondents’ motion for stay of proceedings dated Nov. 19 and filed Nov. 20, 2025.

He also filed another motion dated Nov. 24 and filed Nov. 25 for an extension of time to respond to the sixth respondent’s preliminary objection.

Counsel to Ganduje, his wife and son, Mrs Lydia Oluwakemi-Oyewo, informed the court that they were ready to proceed.

“My Lord, we are ready. We are not opposing the prosecution motion for extension of time,” she said.

Counsel to the 3rd and 7th defendants, Chief M N Duru SAN, told the court they were also ready to proceed.

Counsel to the 5th defendant, Mr Abdul Adamu-Fagge (SAN), informed the court that they were ready to proceed, even though they had earlier filed an application for a stay of proceedings before the Court of Appeal.

Also, counsel to the 6th respondent, Mr Abubakar Ahmad, and counsel to the 8th defendant, Abdulrazaq A Ahmed, told the court they were ready to proceed.

Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu granted the prosecution’s request for extension of time and adjourned the matter until Feb. 3, 2026, for hearing of all pending motions.

NAN reports that the trial has suffered multiple adjournments on similar grounds. (NAN)