Furst tech app encourages savings culture among Nigerians

By Juliet Umeh

Reorganising the challenges Nigerians face trying to set aside funds to achieve capital projects, a financial business advisory and investment company, Furst Salvo Limited, has launched savings and investment mobile App that will encourage smart saving habit.

The App which is available for download on the iOS Store and Google play store is a savings platform that helps people save money smartly while earning returns on savings.

According to the company, apart from encouraging savings habit in an easy and reliable way, it will also offer users interest payment on savings of between 10 – 15 percent per annum.

Marketing Director of the company, Omawumi Jeyema, said the company understands the peculiarity of the Nigerian economy which puts strain on people’s finances, thereby making it difficult for people to set aside funds to achieve future goals like buying a land, car, owning a business or towards tuition fees for their children.

She said: “With focus on addressing challenges, Salvo has developed an easy and reliable way to encourage saving habit among Nigerians who will not only have access to their full savings but also get an enviable interest on their money.

“Savings can be done daily, weekly or monthly with as little as 100 Naira which allows Nigerians begin their journey into financial freedom. As required by the Nigerian Law, this product is powered and supported by a duly licensed bank; Xslnce Microfinance Bank.

Omawumi added that, “As a socially responsible organization, over the years, we have remained committed to providing reliable financial solutions to Nigerians, to make life easier for all and ensure peace of mind that would guarantee a feeling of satisfaction and fulfilment.”

She also disclosed that, costumers should expect continuous development of the application to make savings seamless and assured value for money.

“We are consistently active in this regard as our technical team works round the clock to ensure the Salvo savings application meets global standard and guarantees ease of process.”

Vanguard

