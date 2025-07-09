Transparency Scape brings innovation into insurance business with InsurEase app

By Prince Osuagwu

Prominent insurance brokerage firm, Transparency Scape Insurance Brokers Limited, has commercially launched an innovative InsurTech solution, InsurEase, rolling out mobile app to key industry stakeholders, to ease insurance bottlenecks.

The app, according to Transparency Scape is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for both Android and iOS users.

InsurEase allows customers to purchase a variety of insurance policies, health, device, motor, and travel directly from their smartphones. Designed with user convenience in mind, the app offers a seamless, user-friendly experience, enabling users to explore, compare, and secure coverage in just a few taps.

The company says it aims to empower customers with access to affordable, reliable, and convenient insurance policies while giving them the flexibility to choose from a wide range of offerings from top-tier insurance providers and partners, like AXA Mansard Insurance Plc., NEM Insurance Plc., Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Coronation Insurance Plc., CornerstoneInsurance Plc., Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, Bastion HMO, and Tangerine Africa.

The app is also integrated with trusted payment gateways such as Paystack and Budpay to ensure smooth and secure transactions.

Unveiling the app recently, Managing Director and CEO of Transparency Scape, Oluseyi Ifaturoti, said: “We are thrilled to officially go live. Reaching this milestone has been a journey of perseverance, and we are excited to offer our customers peace of mind through a smart, easy-to-use app. Our goal is to be a trusted partner as they navigate the often complex world of insurance.”

Transparency Scape said it has also partnered with key regulatory bodies, including the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, CIIN, The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, NCRIB,to ensure full compliance and uphold the highest industry standards.

This is as Ifaturoti added: “We extend our sincere gratitude to our regulators for fostering innovation within Nigeria’s insurance space. We are also grateful to our insurance partners for their trust and for allowing us to integrate their APIs. This has been instrumental to our success.”

Speaking further on the impact of the launch, Chief Operating Officer of Transparency Scape, Olufela Olurin said, “InsurEase reflects our core values of transparency and trust. By breaking down the barriers to insurance accessibility, we have made it easier for Nigerians to secure the protection they need. Our app simplifies the entire insurance journey, giving users greater peace of mind and security for their future.”