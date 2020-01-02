Breaking News
Fire destroys property worth millions in Ibadan

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Property worth millions of naira were destroyed when two shops and one house were gutted by fire in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The fire incident happened at New Council Road, Wondo, Old Gbagi, Ibadan.

According to information gathered, no life was lost and the quick intervention by the state fire service checked the raging inferno from spreading.

The cause of the fire was not ascertained, but an impeccable source said it was a spark from the electricity that caused it.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Executive Director of the State Fire Service, Mr OM Adewuyi, were unsuccessful but a source confided in Vanguard that the damage done by the fire was minimal.

He said, “We were contacted around 9:05 am and the firefighters got to the scene at exactly 9:20 am. They were able to contain the fire on time. Only two shops were affected with items such as clothes and sewing machines affected.

“At Academy area of Ibadan, a residential building was razed and household items were damaged. The station was contacted at 1:53 pm. Our men got there 20minutes after and they returned to the station at 3:55 pm after ensuring that the fire had been put out”, the source said.

