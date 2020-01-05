FAAN reopens Port Harcourt airport to flight operations

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said on Sunday it has reopened the Port Harcourt International Airport for flight operations.

The airport was closed on Saturday because of bush fire at a location close to the airport.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs Unit of the FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, said the airport was reopened about 24 hours later for proper investigation into the incident.

She said the airport was reopened after careful evaluation and mitigation of the impact of the bush fire earlier reported around the airport.

She said the incident had caused the dissipation of smokes around the airport’s airside.

Yakubu, however, said FAAN remained committed to its core values of safety, security, and comfort of its passengers and airport users. (NAN)

