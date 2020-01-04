Breaking News
FAAN closes Port Harcourt Airport temporarily over bush fire incident

On 10:54 pmIn Travel & Tourismby
New Port Harcourt Airport Intnl terminal

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the temporary closure of  Port Harcourt International Airport runway following a bush fire incident near the area.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, made the announcement in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday.

Yakubu explained that the temporarily closure of the runway was part of safety precautions.

“A joint team from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency is presently evaluating the situation.

“This is with a view to ensuring that the airside is cleared of smoke and restoration of normalcy at the airport,” she said.

Henrietta assured that FAAN was committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort of passengers and airport users.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

