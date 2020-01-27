Kindly Share This Story:

By Reno Omokri

Let me shock your religious mind: When Paul wrote in 2 Timothy 3:16 that “All scripture is given by inspiration of God”, he was not referring to the Bible.

The Bible is neither accurate or complete Scripture. In fact, at the time Paul was living, the Bible had not come into existence.

What existed was Scripture. The Bible as you know it today, came about by the decision of men at various councils of which the most notable were the First Council of Nicaea in 325AD, and the Council of Trent (AKA Council of Rome) in 382AD.

These men who held these councils were guided by their denominational dogma (doctrines that are traced to a church, not to Scripture), and many believers of those days did not accept their decision on the 66 Books they chose as The Bible.

What happened to those believers? They were persecuted, burnt at the stake, killed violently and publicly, until all organised resistance to the accepted Bible was crushed.

It is very clear from Scripture that their choice of the books they chose to be in The Bible was wrong, because they mistakenly included the Book of Jude, which, unknown to them, included two verses where Jude (the brother of our Lord the Christ), quotes from The Book of Enoch in Jude 1:14-15:

“Enoch the seventh from Adam, prophesied about them: “See, the Lord is coming with thousands upon thousands of his holy ones to judge everyone, and to convict all of them of all the ungodly acts they have committed in their ungodliness, and of all the defiant words ungodly sinners have spoken against him.”

The part of those verses, starting from “See, the Lord…” is a direct quotation from the Book of Enoch. Why did the various councils not include that book in The Bible? It was obviously believed to be Scripture by Christ’s brother and His apostles.

Incidentally, 1600 years AFTER these Councils, The Dead Sea Scrolls were discovered in 1946/7 at Qumran. Along with the en-Gedi Scrolls, which were discovered in 1970, The Dead Sea Scrolls are the oldest Scripture in existence, and they contain the Book of Enoch! They also contain other books.

The oldest surviving COMPLETE Christian Scripture are the Garima Gospels of Ethiopia from 400AD (see attached photograph). (The Dead Sea Scrolls are actually a Jewish Scripture). They contain the Gospels and in their Gospel of Luke, there are extra pages that are not in The Bible approved by the various European Councils.

These all are corroborated by John 21:25, which states:

“There are also many other things that Yeshua did, which if they were to be written, each one, I suppose even the world would be insufficient for the books that would be written.”

So, what is the purpose of this writing? It is to expose to you, the believer in Christ, that Scripture is not The Bible. Scripture is the undiluted word of God, and The Bible are translations that include verses that are not in Scripture (1 John 5:7, and Mark 16:9-20) and exclude entire books and verses that are in Scripture.

Why did the European religionists do this? Your guess is as good as mine. Obviously, they had their own agenda. But, we as Christians have a duty to discover the truth, because, as Christ said:

“And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

So, I, Reno Omokri, urge you to do what Christ said in John 5:39:

“Search the SCRIPTURES; for in them you think you have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me.”

Child of God, please, search the Scriptures!

