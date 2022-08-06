By Biodun Busari

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has berated Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo for saying the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi is more experienced in governance than the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Keyamo, while speaking on Friday evening, said Atiku, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party cannot rule the country as he was a VP who did not govern at any point.

The minister who spoke at Channels Television Politics Today as Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council spokesperson said Obi, a former governor is more experienced than Atiku.

Reacting on Saturday on Twitter, Omokri said Keyamo displayed ignorance over the statement.

He said it was Atiku who presided over the nation when former President Olusegun Obasanjo travelled out while in government in 2003.

Omokri said, “Keyamo displayed ignorance in saying Atiku has no executive capacity, and Obi has more experience than him.

“Who was in charge when President Obasanjo traveled and Ngige was abducted on July 10, 2003? It was Atiku. Atiku ORDERED Tafa Balogun to restore Ngige to power!”

