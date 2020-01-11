Egbo commends Archbishop-elect, Odutemu

Kindly Share This Story:

2023 governorship hopeful under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, has congratulated the Bishop of Ughelli Diocese of the Anglican Communion, and Chairman, Delta State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Cyril Odutemu, over his choice as the Archbishop-elect of Bendel Diocese.

Egbo in his congratulatory message added: “With your unequaled zeal and compassion, you have over the years proven your faithfulness and commitment to the work of God with a dint of excellence.”

He continued: “It is our prayer that through your new position that comes with greater demands and opportunities for you to do more, that God uses you to move the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) under your jurisdiction in the right direction.

“I have no doubts that you will function efficiently, effectively and with a high level of integrity as you discharge your duties in Bendel Diocese of the Anglican Communion.”

READ ALSO: Delta to pay new minimum wage with effect from Nov 2019

Furthermore, he wished the Archbishop-elect good health, long life and all that is required for him to consistently excel in his new office.

Rt. Revd Cyril Odiboroghene Odutemu was elected Archbishop of Bendel Province covering the Anglican Church in Delta and Edo states.

The election took place recently during the 2020 retreat of the House of Bishops of the Anglican Church at the Ibru Centre, Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State with the out-going Primate of the Church, Nicholas Okoh presiding.

Odutemu was elected to succeed His Grace, the Most Revd Friday Imakhai who would be proceeding on retirement later this year.

The Archbishop-elect, His Grace, the Most Revd Cyril Odiboroghene Odutemu would be the first Urhobo man to be elected to the exalted office in the Anglican Church.

10 years into his episcopacy, Odutemu has been elected again, this time as Archbishop of Bendel where he would be expected to preside over the 16 Dioceses in Edo and Delta States.

His formal presentation would come up at a later date.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: