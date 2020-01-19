DPR seals 10 illegal gas stations in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says operating in residential area is illegal

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Osogbo field Office, Osun State, has sealed ten Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) skid stations for operating without valid licences in the state.

Its Operations Controller, Ademola Makinde, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in the state capital.

He said the illegal Gas Station were sealed in Osogbo the state capital and Ilesa town, adding that proliferation of illegal gas plants in the state was worrisome.

According to him, the department would not desist from ensuring that prescribed standards were strictly adhered to in LPG business across the state.

Makinde emphasised that the department would not tolerate locating gas skid station in residential areas which have become the practice among owners, saying all unlicensed gas plants and gas skids in the state would be shut down.

“We are not saying people should not do business but for them to do so, they have to follow the laydown safety rules and regulations.

“Many of these illegal gas plants and gas skid operates without a valid licence and also within residential areas.

“This cannot be tolerated and that is why our surveillance team will not leave any stone unturned in its bid to ensure that safety standards were maintained in the gas business across the state”, Makinde said.

The Controller, who warned gas plants and skid operators operating illegally and in residential areas to desist from doing so, adding that its clampdown operations would be a continuous exercise.

Makinde maintained that safety of gas users in the state was paramount to the agency.

Vanguard Nigeria News

