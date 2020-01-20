Diana Eneje: Meet Nigeria’s teens most influential and fashionable female model

Kindly Share This Story:

Diana Eneje

Diana Chioma Eneje (/dʌɪˈanə/; born August 19, 2002) is a Nigerian model, actress and social media influencer. She kicked off her career in modeling as a teen model when she was 14 years old, before gaining prominence as a social media influencer and an actress.

On the 8th of August 2017, Diana Eneje was nominated under the Nigerian Teens Choice Awards most Fashionable female category and won this award to her name as her first award while she was still 14 years old and this stirred a social media stimulation and left people in awe as it was the first time a 14-year-old gained such traction and achievement in the fashion industry in Nigeria.

In 2018, Diana Eneje was nominated and awarded for the second time under the Nigerian Teens Choice Awards most Influential Female Personality.

Currently, with her fashion experience, she doubles as a model and a fashion curator/stylist and has worked with numerous brands on events and product campaign shoots nationally and internationally.

Early life

Diana Eneje was born on August 19, 2002, in Lagos Nigeria, The third child of Linda Eneje and Kingsley Eneje. She has two older siblings (Jennifer Eneje and Doris Eneje). Her parents are both Nigerians. Diana, whose name was derived from an old Indo-European root meaning “heavenly, divine”, grew up and attained her primary and secondary education in Nigeria and was popularly known for engaging in speech activities such as debates and public speaking based on her charisma and eloquence, she won multiple awards and medals from debate and speech competitions where she represented her school. She also became the head girl of her secondary school based on merit and academic excellence.

Other ventures

On Diana’s 17th birthday, She launched her hair gel collection with The Shine Cartel and has been retailing her signature hair gel on her social media platforms.

At the age of 15, Diana started up a foundation where teenagers come together to give to orphanages, showing them love and sharing whatever the foundation puts together.

On the 21st of May 2019, Diana featured as the lead role in the musical video of the popular young age musician, Rema, in his music video ‘Dumebi’ which is currently an award-winning video on music platforms worldwide. She also featured in the “befreetocreate” campaign for hp pavilion 360x laptop with Rema.

Diana has had the mileage to work with a number of high-end brands ranging from lifestyle to beauty brands such as Nivea and Zaron cosmetics on their campaigns and many others in the light of her modelling and influencing career.

Diana proves to be a fast-rising star to look out for as she keeps breaking the barriers faced by teenagers exploring great heights in the social, commercial and entertainment industry.

