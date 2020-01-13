(DEVELOPING) Supreme Court: Security beefed up in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Ahead of today’s final verdict on Imo State governorship election by the Supreme Court, the Imo State Police Command on Monday, said it has beefed up security to ensure there is peace regarding the outcome of the governorship court case.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, in Owerri, said the move by the police was to stop any party that loss from causing problems in the state.

He also warned the party that will win at the supreme court to respect other peoples right while jubilating over their victory.

Just as the police have warned parents and guardians to prevail on their children to avoid indulging in an unlawful activity before, during and after the supreme court judgement.

ALSO READ:

The police said: “In view of the supreme court judgement on the Imo state governorship election, which is scheduled to hold on Monday, 13/01/20. The Imo state Police command in conjunction with other security agencies in the state wishes to express its readiness to ensure the safety and security of Members of the public during and after the judgement.

“The Command, therefore, warn all the parties involved to maintain decorum before, during and after the judgement, It further advice whichever party that comes out victorious to be responsible and respect other people’s rights.

“While jubilating and celebrating, and not to use such medium to ferment trouble or conduct themselves in a manner that could cause a breach of the public peace.”

They continued by saying: “Similarly, it warned whichever party that looses to also be peaceful and maintain decorum, as the loss will afford the said party to reflect, restrategise and prepare for the next election.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to go about their lawful business without fear of molestation, as machinery is emplaced to ensure the security of lives and properties of all and sundry.

“Parents and guardians are advised to warn their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used by anyone or group to ferment trouble anywhere in the state, as any person or group of persons arrested will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: