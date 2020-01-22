CyberCLOUD platform attains VMware verified status

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

CYBERCLOUD Platform, the first indigenous VMware Cloud Service Provider in Sub-Saharan Africa recently got extra accolades, following the addition of the blue VMware Cloud Verified now added to its partnership.

VMware Cloud Provider Program Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, Dave Funnell, who announced this new feat explained that “it means when you see the VMware Cloud Verified logo, you know you can easily access the full set of capabilities of VMware’s Cloud Infrastructure. Get the ultimate in cloud choice through flexible and interoperable infrastructure, from the data center to the cloud. Support all your apps – from existing to cloud-native to SaaS – across private, public and hybrid clouds using services displaying the VMware Cloud Verified logo.”

The Head, Cybercloud Business, Miss. Laurel Onumonu, speaking with newsmen on what this development means for business, on the sideline of the Cybercloud’s Exhibition at the just concluded Zenith Tech Fair, in Lagos, said featuring the VMware Cloud Verified logo in any marketing campaigns and content signals to customers and prospects that foundational cloud technologies and services are based on VMware Cloud Infrastructure. VMware is the global leader in cloud infrastructure and digital workspace technology.

