Court sentences drug trafficker to eight years imprisonment

The Federal High Court on Monday in Abuja sentenced one Oluwaseyi Anifowoshe to eight years imprisonment for drug trafficking.

Anifowoshe who was arraigned on a two-count charge was sentenced to four years in prison each on the two counts.

Justice Okon Abang said that both terms are to run concurrently from October 25, 2017, when she was arrested.

He ordered the convict to submit her International passport to the Federal Government alongside her E-ticket to the prosecution.

He also ordered that the 500 rand found in her possession and all other exhibits be sold and remitted to the federal government.

Anifowoshe was arraigned on an amended two count-charge dated January 11 and filed January 15.

Count one charge was against section 21 (e) of the NDLEA Act and punishable under section 22 (a) of the same Act, while count two was contrary to section 11 (b) and was punishable under the same Act.

She was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in possession of 1.9kg of cocaine and 3kg of Ephedrine.

The convict was apprehended during an outward clearance of Ethiopia Airlines to Johannesburg, South Africa through Addis Ababa.

She initially pleaded not guilty to the charge leveled against her by the NDLEA, but later pleaded guilty on January 22. (NAN)

Vanguard

