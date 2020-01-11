Corps member commits suicide in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

Ikechukwu Odu – Enugu

A serving corps member at the Girls Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, Miss Bolufemi Princess Motunrayo, on Saturday committed suicide over a yet-to-be-identified matter.

Motunrayo, who was a graduate of Banking and Finance from the Kogi State University, drank two bottles of snipper chemical and reportedly said “life is not worth living” before she died.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that she was rushed to the Faith Foundation Hospital at Nsukka local government area of the state where doctors confirmed her death.

According to a primary school teacher, Anthonia Omeje, who lives close to the deceased’s lodge at Ibagwa-Aka, Motunrayo’s death was due to a domestic misunderstanding.

She said the corps member’s parents stopped her from marrying the man she loved, a development that made her commit suicide.

The spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the incident, said men of the command have commenced investigation to unravel the consequences surrounding the corps member’s death.

Vanguard

