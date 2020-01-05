Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that determination and commitment of his administration alone are not enough to realisation of the Greater Lagos goal.

Sanwoolu, however, promised to strive hard to justify the confidence residents reposed in his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, the ruling party and his administration.

The Governor stated this on Sunday, at the annual special Thanksgiving service, 2020 edition, of the state government with the theme, ‘Offering Thanksgiving Glorifies God’’ at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Prominent Nigerians, party leaders, faithful, Lagos State cabinet members, legislature, religious leaders, civil servants, among others attended the event.

He said, ‘’This year is very crucial for us as an administration, because it will be our first full year of governance, and we are keen to justify the confidence that the people of Lagos have reposed in us.

“This Year also marks the beginning of a New Decade, the third decade since democracy returned to Nigeria in 1999.

‘’God has given us a new opportunity to refine our vision, redefine our priorities, and renew our energy for the journey ahead.

‘’As a government, we are determined and committed to the realisation of our vision for Greater Lagos. Our strategic plan is hinged on the six pillars of our T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

“As a mark of our commitment which is also shared by the other arms of government especially the Legislature, the 2020 appropriation Bill was passed in record time, and I had the privilege of signing it into law at the close of 2019.

Vanguard

