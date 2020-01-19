Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Pipeline fire explosion in Abule Egba

On 8:58 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Several properties gutted

BREAKING: Pipeline fire explosion in Abule Egba

 

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

There is a raging fire at one of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, pipelines at Ekoro, Abule -Egba area of Lagos State.

Several properties were said to have been consumed.

ALSO READ: Ihedioha can still be governor

Preliminary investigation revealed that the inferno was as a result of pipeline vandals who bursted one of the oil pipelines in the area to siphon the product.

Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Fire Service, Mr Amodu, who confirmed the incident, said there was no casualty at press time.

Details later…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!