BREAKING: Pipeline fire explosion in Abule Egba

Kindly Share This Story:

Several properties gutted

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

There is a raging fire at one of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, pipelines at Ekoro, Abule -Egba area of Lagos State.

Several properties were said to have been consumed.

ALSO READ: Ihedioha can still be governor

Preliminary investigation revealed that the inferno was as a result of pipeline vandals who bursted one of the oil pipelines in the area to siphon the product.

Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Fire Service, Mr Amodu, who confirmed the incident, said there was no casualty at press time.

Details later…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: