Breaking: Fr Mbaka storms Uzodinma’s office in Owerri

By Nwafor Sunday

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (Amen), Reverend Father Ejike Camillus Anthony, Ebenezer Mbaka, has visited the Imo state governors office and dedicated the office and the entire building to God.

Mbaka was said to have spent about three hours, cleansing and dedicating the building to God.

Sources comprising of Security men and civil servants at the State Government House, Owerri, according to Punch said that; “Fr. Mbaka was here (Government House) on Wednesday. He was the one who dedicated the governor’s office. He was here for over three hours. He came with another priest, Fr Otimbodombo, and his church workers.

“He was in one of the cars for a long time before he came down and dedicated the governor’s office. We later besieged him and he started blessing us and blessed our sacramental’s and chaplets.

“Fr Mbaka personally prayed for me and I was happy. He blessed my chaplet which I will be using for prayers. They left after staying for, at least, three hours. ”

Recall that the Catholic Priest of Enugu Dioceses, had prophesied that Hope Uzodinma would take over from Emeka Ihedioha.

A prophecy that came to pass on Tuesday.

Vanguard

