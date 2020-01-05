Begin the year rejoicing

Kindly Share This Story:

By Funmi Komolafe

Congratulations! You made it to January 2020 this is a testimony that God has been good to you. Why? It’s simply because many wish to witness the New Year but couldn’t. Brethren, it is not because you and I are better than those who have gone. Many are gone so soon because of another person’s mistake that cost them their lives but you and I are alive. Let’s give glory to the King of Kings, the Almighty God, the Lord of Lords.

At a time like this, we should also remember that some are in prison for the wrong reasons but you are walking about freely. Let’s thank the Almighty God.

READ ALSO:

Many reasons abound for which we have to thank God. We never paid for the oxygen that kept us alive in 365 days. Glory be to God.

For these and several other reasons we have to begin the year by thanking God.

Do not allow the devil to ask you why you should thank God when the miracle you expect is yet to manifest.

Caution! That’s the trick of the devil to deny you your miracle. Psalm 2 vs. 11 tells us “ Serve the LORD with fear, and rejoice with trembling”.

Psalm 9 vs. 2-5 not only admonishes us to rejoice in the Lord but also gives us reasons why we should rejoice.

‘” I will be glad and rejoice in thee: I will sing praise to thy name, O thou most high”.

Reasons for rejoicing, verses – 3-5 “ When mine enemies are turned back, they fall and perish at thy presence. For thou hast maintained my right and my cause; thou satest in the throne judging right. Thou hast rebuked the heathen, thou hast destroyed the wicked, thou hast put out their name for ever and ever”.

Brethren, here, we are reminded of the many wars that the Lord has fought and conquered the enemy to keep us alive. Many of these wars, we are not physically aware of and this is one the reasons that we must start the year rejoicing.

Psalm 30 vs. 1 also gives us another reason why we should rejoice. “ I will extol thee, O LORD, for thou hast lifted me up, and hast not made my foes to rejoice over me”.

I can imagine a woman trusting God for the fruits of the womb saying to herself, “ 12 months have gone by and I’m yet to have a baby”.

Yes, 12 months have gone by but you are still alive. That you are alive is the testimony that your enemies have not triumphed over you. Unfriendly in-laws, strange women who want to take over your home and others who do not wish you well have not triumphed over you because you are still alive.

Do you know that your death would have gladdened such people so that they can achieve their ill motivated mission but God has kept you alive to their disappointment?

No wonder the Holy Spirit told us in 1st Peter 5 vs.8-10 “ Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about seeking whom to devour”.

Rejoice for the days of your miracle are getting closer. God has not forgotten you and He does not forget anyone he created. It is just that God has an appointed time that He wants to give you that miracle you so much desire.

As you rejoice, find time to pray. Communicate with the LORD with prayer, meditate on the word and give thanks.

Isaiah 59 vs. 1 “ Behold, the LORD’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; neither his ear heavy, that it cannot hear:”

We are told in verse 2 “ But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear”.

Our emphasis is in verse one. It gives us the confidence that God can hear us and still hears us. It also tells us that with the hand of the LORD, we are saved from troubles, anxiety etc.

Just as the year 2019 was winding down, a great manifestation of the power of the Lord was seen in the life of a woman in our country, Nigeria. A woman who was called barren for 35 years had the yoke of barrenness broken.

The media reported the story of a 58-year woman who gave birth to a baby 13 years after her monthly cycle had ceased. Medical practitioners call it Menopause.

The woman is 58 years and her husband 64 years. They got married in 1984.

Brethren, can you imagine what they would have gone through. They would have been called all sorts of names. In- laws would have called her a man in woman skin. According to the woman, she had taken all sorts of concoction that produced no baby.

But suddenly, the LORD showed up. God un-paused menopause, and a baby rolled into her womb when she least expected.

There is somebody reading this, article, the Lord will show up when you least expected. The Lord will show up when human beings have written you off.

Brethren, this couple have been married for 35 years. God blessed them with a baby boy in 2019. Isn’t our God awesome?

To demonstrate his awesome power, God decided to give her a child when her monthly period had ceased.

Scientifically speaking, such a woman would have been written off as one that can never have a child.

Brethren with God never say never. A miracle is beyond human knowledge.

Parents, admonish your children waiting on the Lord to keep faith and stay with the God of all possibilities.

As you rejoice in the New Year, please take practical steps.

For a couple waiting on the Lord, I advise you to buy new baby clothes. Pray on it daily and declare that your baby from your body will wear the clothes.

Are you a lady hoping to get married, take similar steps? Purchase wedding items and pray on it daily. Declare that you will use it to the marriage registry with a man that is the bone of your own bones. I make this suggestion because I have seen it work for many people.

The items are points of contact. Create one that is relevant to your need.

For everyone waiting on the Lord for one miracle or another, the Lord will give you more than you deserve this year; 2020.

Just remain his ally and stay away from sins.

Let’s take a cue from the word of God in the Songs of Solomon 6 vs. 6: “ Thy teeth are as a flock of sheep which go up from the washing, whereof everyone beareth twins, and there is not one barren among them”.

Woman, you are not barren. As the Lord lives, for the years you have been waiting, the Lord will give you double portion in the name of Jesus.

For whatever, you lack now, just believe that God is able to give you more than your expectation.

Shift your focus from men and women that mock you, very soon, they will have no option but to rejoice with you this year in the name of Jesus.

Year 2020 is your year of fruitfulness. No more wasted efforts, no more indebtedness. The job you have been seeking will seek you in Jesus name.

Happy New Year!

Kindly Share This Story: