Armed Forces Day: Obaseki pays respect to fallen heroes

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged for reflections on the sacrifices of Nigerian fallen heroes for their contribution to the country’s unity.

The governor made the call at the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

Obaseki said this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration was remarkable as it marks 50 years since the end of the Nigeria Civil war.

He noted that the sacrifices of the fallen heroes should not be taken for granted but rather serve as a reminder that the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable.

The governor said, “This year’s celebration is quite remarkable and it should remind us that people sacrificed their lives to keep this country united. This should be a solemn occasion to acknowledge what the Almighty God has continued to do for us as a country and also remember that never again should we allow the incidence that led to the civil war reoccur.”

Chairman, Nigeria Legion, Edo State Council, Col. Sunny Eboigbe (Rtd), said the annual event should remind citizens of the essence of peace and stability as the most cherished ingredient for progress and development in any nation.

He appealed to government across all levels to initiate sustainable welfare packages for ex-servicemen and widows of fallen heroes to reduce their dependence on charity.

