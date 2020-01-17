Appointment seekers beseech Imo government house

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Uzodinma makes first appointment

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Members of different political parties in Imo state are said to have expanded their lobbying strategy to get appointments in the new government of Hope Uzodinma.

Also, Vanguard gathered in Owerri, that governor Uzodinma has made his first appointments with the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, now Cosmas Iwu.

While Mr Oguike Nwachukwu, is now the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

It was gathered that more appointments are likely to be announced soonest adding that the governor has said that he would be fast in his policies and programmes in order to deliver on time.

However, appointment seekers have intensified lobbying to ensure that they would not be left out in the governance process.

A source told Vanguard, that Uzodinma, said he would concentrate on capacity to deliver his plan of rebuilding, reconstruction and recovery agenda of his government.

He said: “This is an opportunity for the governor to prove his quality and I believe not because I am supporting him but I have seen his preparedness to change the state to better.

“He will do different things with the purpose of improving the economy of the state and creating jobs opportunity for the people of the state.

“And again, I advise citizens of the state to pray for him and do well with their prayers things will work well again in Imo state.”

He added: “A lot of people who have nothing to offer have started crowding the government house to see if they can get any appointment. Let me tell you, Uzodinma I know will disappoint them because he needs people that will do the job.”

