APFFLON wants professional operations fees stopped

Citing the struggling economy, the Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria APFFLON has urged freight forwarders and trade facilitators to take a second look at the implementation and collection of the professional operations fee P.O.F.

In a statement by Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, APFFLON National President yesterday, the professional operations fee to the cost of operation will only amount to multi-taxation as freight forwarders are already compelled to pay annual dues to the Council.

According to Ogunojemite, APFFLON believes that the duty to regulate an ever dynamic industry like ours should be done in accordance to global best practices if we are truly sincere about the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.

He said, “Even if it becomes imperative to implement the collection of P.O.F, we advise the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria CRFFN to embark on a national sensitisation campaign to enlighten the general public and freight forwarders in particular on the need for the collection and how the P.O.F will be of benefit to them in the long run.

Ogunojemite urged the CRFFN to, not only regulate but also invest in the welfare of individual registered members of the Council by educating them in their chosen career and investing in their health and life insurance.

The APFFLON boss maintained that the collection of the P.O.F shouldn’t be seen as an opportunity to enrich personal purses or a cake to be shared among a few at the round table.

