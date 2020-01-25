APC commends Abia South peaceful re-run elections

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Chairman Abia State Chapter, Mr Donatus Nwankpa, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) on the conduct of Aba South Local Government Area (LGA), of Abia state re-run election.

Nwankpa made the commendation while monitoring elections at the Umuogele Primary School, Aba South, on Saturday.

“The exercise so far, from the places we visited, is peaceful and we are also impressed with the turnout.

“We are looking forward to a peaceful conclusion, just as the beginning was peaceful.

“Our agents are not complaining, unless something changes, you can see the level of security here, I am impressed,” he said.

Mr Emeka Nwogu, former Minister of Labour, also described the election as peaceful.

“I just voted, we noticed that there are two voting units that are missing, and we are trying to address the issue to ensure they are installed.

“I commend the security agencies and I believe they should remain here, from voting to collation and escort the results to the main collation centre; this is quite impressive.

“Thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari who is determined to clean up the electoral process.

“The court-ordered re-run in Ohazu Ward 6, Umuogele Mbato and this venue is Umuogele Mbato,” he said.

Also, Mr Benedict Godson, the APC State Publicity Secretary, said: “We are going from booth to booth to see what is going on. For now, we are doing well.”

Similarly, Mr Goodluck Ibem, the Restoration Party candidate, said the elections were peaceful.

“My expectation is that given the peaceful conduct of the elections, my party will emerge victorious,” Ibem said.

READ ALSO: Isaba community denies abducting Aladja indigene

At Umuogele Primary school, Ward 7, the Presiding Officer, Ms Ayomikun Olaniyi, said materials and personnel were at the venue by 7:00 a.m. and voting started by 9:15 a.m.

Olaniyi maintained they had 1,296 registered voters stressing that voting was progressing peacefully.

Mr Christopher Umennaka, the presiding officer at Ohazu II, Ndiegoro Village, said the materials and personnel were deployed at the unit between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Umennaka said that voting began by 8: 00 a.m., but only two persons had voted by 9:30 a.m. out of 185 registered voters.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: