APAPA GRIDLOCK: Stakeholders blame contractor’s highhandedness

Highhandedness of the contractors (name withheld by us) handling the Tin-can – Mile2 Expressway has been blamed for the persistent traffic gridlock along the route.

Investigation by Vanguard Maritime Report revealed that unlike other projects where the contractors meet with stakeholders to work out a traffic control mechanism for the commencement of work, the contractor have refused to meet with stakeholders preferring to work with its own plans.

A source close to the management of one of the terminal operators told Vanguard Maritime Report, that the contractor is behaving as if they know it all, noting that it may not be unconnected with the fact that they are close to the certain individuals in the Federal Government.

However, Chairman of the Port Consultative Forum, PCF, Kunle Folarin, disagreed with the call for the contractor to request for a meeting of stakeholders over traffic control.

Folarin explained that the work of the contractor engaged by the ministry of works is to do everything to bring the project to fruitfulness.

He noted that it is the duty of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA and the likes that are saddled with the responsibility of controlling traffic.

He noted that they should meet with the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and other stakeholders to decide the best way for traffic control at the Tin-can port – Mile2 end of the Apapa/Oshodi expressway.

Similarly, General Manager of Tentpeg Communications Network Limited, a maritime communications outfit, Goody Oghenejakpor, said it is duty of both the contractor and the stakeholders to faction a way out for efficient traffic control at the port, knowing that the situation at Apapa port has greatly improved.

Oghenejakpor explained that the present situation of the road made worse by the ongoing construction is not to the advantage of the stakeholders and the government because at the end everyone will lose money.

He called on the management of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC as the Port Economic Regulator, PER, or the NPA as the landlord affected more by the congestion, to coordinate the meeting with the aim of achieving permanent solution to the problem.

