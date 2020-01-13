Anyansi-Agwu hints at quitting Enyimba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eric Ugbor

THE Chairman, Enyimba FC of Aba, Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu says he is considering leaving the club for good someday.

Anyansi-Agwu who was visibly angered that he is accused of being Enyimba’s problem disclosed this on Monday while speaking with newsmen in Aba.

He said “It is not wrong to criticize us because no man is an island, we are open to learning every day. Everything that happens, they focus on Anyansi-Agwu and blame me, thinking it is all about me, probably because I have stayed up to 20 years, people are tired of me, maybe they now want me out, I am considering to go”

“I would not want to leave Enyimba and expect it to go down so there is no way I can wish that; that is why we are taking time. This case of abusing me when a little thing happens, why” he said.

He said that although his 20-year old oversight tenure over the Aba elephants had produced 28 trophies, people still think that every problem the club faces is my fault.

Anyansi-Agwu, also peeved by questions asked about why his management sacked the erstwhile Enyimba Coach, Usman Abd’Allah said the club has right to take necessary decisions for its well-being without consulting outsiders.

He said that Abd’Allah’s sack had nothing to do with the 4 – 0 loss the team suffered a week ago in the hands of Plateau United in Jos stressing that there were other issues culminating to the sack.

The Enyimba chairman said clubs sack their coaches whenever they deem it necessary for their progress adding that Abd’Allah’s sack should not call to question the clubs ability to determine what is good for it.

He said that with Enyimba’s 4 – 1 win over Paradou AC of Algeria, which is a display of what the team can do, shows that the future of the team is very bright.

Anyansi-Agwu said the club was not happy with the few spectators coming to watch Enyimba’s games in recent times.

He, however, noted that the process of returning the fans to the Enyimba stadium to watch matches would begin with returning the team to winning ways.

He said that fans of Enyimba had been complaining of their performance lately adding that when the team is reformed and regains its lost glory, the fans would be willing to come and watch their team play.

