Daniel Levy makes shock decision to quit as Spurs chairman

Daniel Levy

Daniel Levy stepped down as Tottenham executive chairman in a shock move on Thursday after a controversial reign lasting nearly 25 years.

Levy was the driving force behind Tottenham’s £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) stadium and state of the art training centre.

But the 63-year-old was a polarising figure among Tottenham fans, with numerous protests against him during difficult spell for the Premier League team.

Levy, who was the longest-serving chairman in the Premier League, had come under fire more than ever over the last few seasons.

A series of failed managerial appointments and the club’s transfer policy infuriated supporters and turned up the heat on Levy, who was accused of caring more about the club’s financial profits than success on the pitch.

Tottenham endured their worst top-flight finish since 1976-77 last season, coming 17th before salvaging the campaign by winning the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League.

That success — which ended Tottenham’s 17-year trophy drought — was not enough to spare boss Ange Postecoglou from Levy’s wrath as the Australian was sacked after two turbulent seasons in charge.

Levy hired Thomas Frank from Brentford to replace Postecoglou in the last significant decision of his reign.

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees. We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level,” Levy said in a statement.

“More than that, we have built a community. I was lucky enough to work with some of the greatest people in this sport, from the team at Lilywhite House and Hotspur Way to all the players and managers over the years.

“I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn’t always been an easy journey but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately.”

Vinai Venkatesham was hired as Tottenham’s chief executive officer in April, while Peter Charrington joined the board in March and will step into the newly created role of Non-Executive Chairman.

– ‘A new era of leadership’ –

“I am very honoured to become Non-Executive Chairman of this extraordinary Club and, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Daniel and his family for their commitment and loyalty to the Club over so many years,” Charrington said.

“This is a new era of leadership for the club, on and off the pitch. I do recognise there has been a lot of change in recent months as we put in place new foundations for the future.

“We are now fully focused on stability and empowering our talented people across the Club, led by Vinai and his executive team.”

Since Levy took the reins in 2001, Tottenham had won just two trophies, with the 2008 League Cup followed by the long wait that ended with last season’s Europa League final victory over Manchester United.

Levy became renowned for his ruthless sacking of managers as the likes of Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino and Nuno Espirito Santo were dismissed.

Tottenham’s best period under Levy came during Pochettino’s spell.

The Argentine led Tottenham to three successive top three finishes in the Premier League and reached the 2019 Champions League final.

Even Pochettino couldn’t escape Levy’s axe, but the spotlight eventually turned on the chairman.

Tottenham fans were furious as their side spluttering badly last season and a difficult summer transfer window, which saw the club miss out on Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze only increased the pressure on Levy.

One banner displayed last season at Levy’s pride and joy — the gleaming 62,000-capacity stadium that opened in 2019 — summed up the divisive nature of his reign.

“24 years, 16 managers, 1 trophy – time for change” it said.

While Tottenham eventually added a trophy to that meagre haul in the Levy era, the disillusioned supporters have finally got their wish.

There will be no changes to the ownership or shareholder structure of the club following Levy’s departure.