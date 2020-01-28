Kindly Share This Story:

By Olamide Helen

The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa, NICASA, has said that the protest over the killing of a police officer in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, is not targeted at Nigerians.

He explained that the demand by the natives that foreign nationals leave their community was informed by the killing of a police captain in the area.

This was stated in a statement exclusively made available to Vanguard by the President of NICASA, Mr. Ben Okoli.

The statement reads:”There is a protest in Diepsloot Johannesburg. The locals are protesting and demanding that foreign nationals leave their community. They blame the foreigners for crimes in their area.

The situation was caused because of the killing of a Police captain in the area early last week.

“The police while responding to a robbery tip off encountered the robbers and a gun fight ensued between them and the police.

A police captain was shot and killed in the process, while the killer escaped. A manhunt for the killer of the police captain commenced, and the killer was arrested in the kruggersdorp area in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The community on learning the identity of the killer robber that he is a foreign national.

We have advised our citizens to be vigilant and monitor situation around their area.

This situation is not targeted at Nigerians but foreign nationals especially those resident in the area. This is not a xenophobia attack, but an attack occasioned by the unwarranted brutal killing of a Police personnel. The community don’t take the killing of their police members lightly. They consider an attack on their police as an attack on their Country especially.when it is committed by a foreigner.

The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa continue to monitor the situation as it develop.

We have notified the Consul General of the development and we hope that situation does not escalate.”

