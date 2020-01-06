Breaking News
Antartica Expedition: Anioma in South Africa welcomes Ned Nwoko (photos)

Ned Nwoko

Anioma in South Africa has received Prince Ned Nwoko to Cape Town at the Cape Town International Airport, South Africa ahead of his expedition to Antarctica.

Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation is drawing global attention to the scourge of malaria and his foundation plans to fund research for malaria vaccine to the tune of $750,000 to be accessed by five universities across Africa and encourage African Heads of State to fumigate their environment simultaneously.

The foundation will also partner relevant government agencies and the World Health Organisation until malaria ceases to be a public health challenge.

