Anambra 2022: APC gives APGA quit notice

By Vincent Ujumadu – Akwa

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has given the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra State a quit notice, asking the party to start packing its belongings at the Government House in Awka because it would take over the state in 2022.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, while addressing members of APC at Alor in Idemili South local government area of the state during an empowerment programme said the party was determined to do everything possible to install a new government in Anambra State,

According to him, the present government in the state had not lived up to expectation and therefore should be voted out.

He said: “Anambra people are saying that they never knew that the APGA government had no plan to develop the state as nothing is going on. The only good roads in the state are the ones I built 15 years ago when I was the governor.

“The situation in the state is terrible and some people are saying we should not talk about it, but we must talk because it is our money that is being spent.

“We are, therefore, serving a note of warning to the present government in the state and we are telling them to start packing their things so that they won’t tell Anambra people that they forgot anything in Government House after the 2021 election.

“We know the tricks they used in the past and this time, we will police them properly. If APC takes over Anambra State, we will do the same magic we dis before. We will grant autonomy to the local governments and turn the state around for good again.”

Ngige also spoke on the ongoing second Niger Bridge project, explaining that the contractors had given an undertaking to deliver the brand new bridge in 2022 as earlier agreed.

According to him, apart from the little hiccup, like the local problem over payment of compensation, which delayed the work, the project would be completed on schedule, adding that 45 percent of the work had already been completed.

The Minister added: “The fund for the project, which is N336 billion has been set aside, unlike the situation during the previous administration when they were sourcing funds under Private, Public Partnership, PPP, arrangement.

“Our people must be happy that we are now building the bridge as one of the five flagship projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. These five projects are the Lagos –Ibadan expressway, the East –West road, the second Niger Bridge, the Abuja –Kaduna –Kano road and the Mambila and money for all of them is guaranteed.

“Another good news is that the second Niger Bridge will not be on toll as the previous government of PDP was suggesting. When we want to introduce tolls, it will be for all federal roads and bridges and not a question of singling out second Niger Bridge to recoup the money spent.

“President Buhari listened to South East Ministers in the Federal Executive Council who made tremendous efforts by reminding their colleagues that the second Niger Bridge is like a doyen for the entire Southern Nigeria. And being a listening president, he granted our request.”

Vanguard

