Agege-Pen Cinema bridge will be ready in July

Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Friday the Agege-Pen Cinema flyover would be delivered in July.

The governor stated this when he led a delegation on an inspection tour of ongoing projects across the state, including the Lagos- Badagry Expressway.

The flyover which is said to be at 60 percent completion stage, took off from Oba Ogunji Road and drops at Oke Koto axis of Agege.

The third section of the bridge extends to old Abeokuta Highway into Abule Egba.

The total length of the bridge is 1.4 kilometres and it is expected to have streetlight facilities and pedestrian walkways.

The Agege-Pen Cinema flyover, according to Sanwo-Olu, would be complemented with comprehensive rehabilitation work on inner roads to enhance traffic flow.

The governor said: “At the completion of this bridge, we are not only going to see improvement in traffic management in the area, It would also shoot up the value of the real estate in Agege and neighbouring communities. Quality of life will also improve because the bridge construction forms part of Items 9 and 11 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which seek to deliver a smart community.

“Road, rail and bridge are been developed in Agege to solve traffic congestion, transportation challenges and movement of people from one part of the State to another. At the completion of this bridge, businesses in this area will flourish. We will push the contractor in this dry season to complete this bridge by early July.”

Vanguard

