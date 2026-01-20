Lekki–Epe Expressway rehab begins Jan 25, Lagos Govt announces traffic diversion

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to commence the first phase of the rescheduled rehabilitation works on Sections 2 and 3 of the 20-kilometre Eti-Osa/Lekki/Epe Expressway on January 25, 2026, with the project expected to last 64 days.

Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier ordered the suspension of the rehabilitation works initially scheduled to begin on December 3, 2025, following public outcry over severe traffic congestion caused by the partial closure of the expressway.

The governor subsequently directed contractors handling the project to vacate the site on December 4, 2025, and resume work in January 2026 to ensure smooth traffic flow during the festive period.

The affected stretch of the rehabilitation spans from Admiralty Way Junction to the Jubilee Bridge section in Ajah, within the Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi; the Special Adviser on Transportation, Mr. Sola Giwa; and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, disclosed this on Tuesday during an inspection tour of the project corridor ahead of the commencement date.

Also present during the inspection were representatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the project contractor, and other relevant stakeholders.

Speaking on the scope of work, Engr. Daramola explained that rehabilitation would cover both carriageways and be executed in phases.

“The scope of the work entails both carriageways, which will be done in synergy with our transportation colleagues. There are about eight sections, and we will work extensively on one carriageway per section,” he said.

According to him, each carriageway will take about two months to complete, with construction carried out on a 24-hour basis. “The Lagos-bound carriageway will take about two months, and the Epe-bound carriageway will also take about two months, all things being equal,” he added.

Traffic Diversion

Mr. Osiyemi said the traffic management plan for the rehabilitation of Sections 2 and 3 of the Lekki–Epe Expressway has been finalised.

“The re-scheduled rehabilitation works will commence on Sunday, January 25, 2026, for an estimated period of 64 days,” he said.

He explained that rehabilitation works would be carried out intersection by intersection, rather than across the entire corridor at once, and would run both day and night to ensure timely completion.

“Beginning with Intersection 1, from Chevron to Igbo-Efon, rehabilitation will be carried out on the Lagos-bound carriageway for an estimated period of 64 days using a structured eight-intersection phased approach,” the commissioner stated.

Travel Advisory

To facilitate construction while maintaining traffic flow, the Lagos-bound carriageway will be closed in segments, with traffic diverted to the Epe-bound carriageway through a dynamic lane-sharing system.

According to the traffic plan:

Morning Peak (4:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.): Two lanes will be available for Lagos-bound traffic, while one lane will serve Epe-bound motorists.

Evening Peak (1:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.): Two lanes will be available for Epe-bound traffic, while one lane will serve Lagos-bound motorists.

Osiyemi added that road shoulders on the Epe-bound side are being graded to provide additional space for traffic diversion.

Alternative Routes

Motorists travelling towards Lagos have been advised to use the Coastal Road from Ogombo via Abraham Adesanya, which allows them to completely avoid the Lekki–Epe Expressway during active construction periods.

Execution Strategy

Mr. Giwa assured road users that adequate measures would be put in place to minimise inconvenience during the rehabilitation.

“To reduce inconvenience, adequate traffic management personnel, clear directional signage, sufficient illumination, and comprehensive road safety measures will be deployed throughout the project duration,” he said.

He also disclosed the availability of an alternative route linking the Coastal Road from Eleganza via Orchid Road through Lafiaji and Naale Street to ease traffic movement.